UD Levante, in search of a left-handed side and a winger to reinforce the squad

06/29/2021 at 12:02 PM CEST

.

UD Levante continues to prepare for the 2021/22 season and the sports management is already working on reinforcing the squad with a left-back and a winger. The departure of Rochina and the more than probable departure of Toño García would force the Valencian team to go to the market in search of reinforcements to strengthen the squad. So far, the only incorporation of UD Levante is Roberto Soldado, who has signed until 2023 after leaving Granada.

The arrival of the forward reinforces a position that currently would also be Roger Martí, Dani Gómez and Sergio León, whom the club would be looking for a way out despite the fact that he has one year left on his contract. José Luis Morales can also act in that demarcation, although his natural position tends more to the left wing.

Before the imminent departure of Toño García from the team, the coach, Paco López, would only have Carlos Clerc as a left-handed winger, so the sports direction led by Manolo Salvador is focused on looking for a footballer who will fight with the Spanish defender for that position.

With the departure of Rubén Rochina, who did not reach an agreement with Levante to renew his contract, the sports direction aims to incorporate an extreme, although with a profile more similar to Jorge de Frutos and not so much to that of Rochina.