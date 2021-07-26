UD Las Palmas is charged to Wolverhampton

UD Las Palmas offered a good image and beat a Premier League team like Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-2) on Monday in the third pre-season friendly between the islanders in Andalusia.

The Canarian team completed a good first half in Marbella, in which they barely conceded dangerous approaches to the English team and was accurate in the final minutes of this period, with two goals that gave them a comfortable advantage at half-time.

Pepe Mel lined up some of the new signings from the start, such as Erick Ferigra and Raúl Navas forming the central pair, and Adalberto Peñaranda starting from the left wing, in addition to giving minutes to the homegrown players Alberto Moleiro and Ale García.

A left-footed shot from Moleiro in the 29th minute was cleared for a corner by goalkeeper José Sa in the islanders’ first great opportunity.

The French Loiodice, as a hinge in front of the defense, gave a great pass to Peñaranda, the Venezuelan stood alone before the goalkeeper, who rejected his shot, but Ale García accompanied the play and scored on an empty goal.

Before the break, Peñaranda finished off a counterattack, this time starting from the opposite wing, with a cut with his right leg against the goalkeeper and a low left foot to score the second goal of the afternoon.

After the break Pepe Mel made four changes, with the first minutes in the preseason for Jesé Rodríguez, who acted as center forward, and also for another of the new faces, the Galician Óscar Pinchi, while the English only kept three footballers from your starting eleven.

Precisely one of those incorporated in the ‘Wolves’, the Dutch Hoever, connected a great volley inside the area that beat Raúl Fernández on his right and reduced the disadvantage.

Jesé, in his first opportunity, took advantage of a serious error by a defender in a back pass and defined before the goalkeeper, marking the third for Las Palmas just before the hydration break and being substituted, since he was only 27 minutes on the pitch .

A long ball by Yerson Mosquera was used by Morgan Gibbs-White to beat Eric Curbelo’s back and beat Raúl Fernández under, in the last goal of the Marbella afternoon, to leave the final result in the smallest difference.

UD Las Palmas will try again this Tuesday in a new pre-season friendly that will face Cádiz CF, from LaLiga Santander, starting at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time) in the same facilities of the Marbella Football Center.

3 – Las Palmas: Raúl Fernández; Álvaro Lemos, Ferigra, Raúl Navas, Cardona; Loiodice; Clemente, Moleiro, Kirian, Peñaranda; and Ale García. Benito, Fabio, Pinchi, Jesé, Ale Díez, Saúl Coco, Eric Curbelo, Unai Veiga, Maikel Mesa, Pejiño, Clau Mendes, Diego Gutiérrez, Álex Suárez and Isaac also played.

2 – Wolverhampton Wanderers: José Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Mosquera, Marcal, Trincao, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Fabio Silva and Cutrone. Ruddy, Hoever, Marques, Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Cundle, Gibbs-White, Dendoncker, Campbell and Dadashov also played.

Goals: 1-0, min. 39: Ale García. 2-0, min. 45: Peñaranda. 2-1, min. 53: Hoever. 3-1, min. 72: Jesé. 3-2, min. 83: Gibbs-White.

Referee: Expósito Jaramillo (Andalusian Committee).

Incidents: pre-season friendly match played this Monday at the Marbella Football Center.