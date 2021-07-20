“UD Las Palmas is a big club and I trust the project”

Óscar ‘Pinchi’, new player of UD Las Palmas, has stated in his official presentation that he is coming to “a big, historic club” and that decided to sign for the next three seasons because he trusts “in the project” that has been presented to him for the 2021-2022 campaign.

The Galician attacker, arrived from Extremadura although the last season was loaned to Fuenlabrada, has “many ties” with his new team by having family in Gran Canaria, and because he knows players like Mujica, Ale Díez, Álvaro Lemos or Clementebesides the coach, Pepe Mel, from his time at Deportivo.

In addition, with the Albiazul team he made his debut in the First Division precisely at the Gran Canaria Stadium against UD Las Palmas, in January 2017, in a match that ended with a draw (1-1), although he only played in added time.

The winger from A Coruña, 25 years old, assures to arrive “quite well” physically, because he has been training on his own “morning and afternoon”, but recognizes that he will have to “work hard” in Marbella, where he will travel this Tuesday the yellow team to continue with preseason training and play their first friendlies.

‘Pinchi’ values ​​that Las Palmas is measured in the coming days to rivals “of such a level” aso Espanyol, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cádiz or Sevilla, and believes that they will compete “in all matches”, but warns that it will be a “long process” with the aim of arriving “in the best way” to the first league match, next August 15 against Real Valladolid at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

For its part, Luis Helguera, sports director of UD Las Palmas, has presented the Coruña as a “fast, vertical and versatile” player, since he can play “as a forward or winger for both bands”, and he welcomes his arrival for an “exciting” season in which they have “high hopes ”.