UD Ibiza, a new Second Division team, after defeating UCAM Murcia

05/23/2021 at 2:07 PM CEST

EFE

The Unión Deportiva Ibiza has become this Sunday a new team in the Smartbank League after defeating 1-0 at UCAM Murcia in the third game of the final promotion phase that this weekend is played in Extremadura.

The Balearic Islands, team less thrashed in the regular phase, have not missed the opportunity this time and have achieved, with the help of Jose Carlos Carcedo and with a goal from Ekain, which they did not achieve last season with Pablo Alfaro on the bench, when they lost in the first tie against Cornellá.

UD Ibiza thus joins Real Sociedad “B” and SD Amorebieta, who already achieved promotion to the silver division yesterday, of which only one place remains, which will be played that evening by Burgos and Athletic “B”.