UD Guía’s win against Ibarra (3-0)

05/23/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

The Guide consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Ibarra during the match held in the Octavio Estevez this Saturday. The UD Guide He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against the Vera. Regarding the visiting team, the Ibarra had to settle for a zero draw against the Villa Santa Brígida. With this result, the Guiense set is fourth, while the Ibarra he is ninth after the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for the UD Guide, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Maceo in minute 63. Later the locals scored again through a double goal from Maceo in the 64th minute that established the 2-0 in favor of the Guide. The Guiense team scored again, increasing the score with a maximum penalty of blond in the 71st minute, thus closing the match with the score of 3-0.

At the moment, the Guide he gets 29 points and the Ibarra with 11 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Güímar, Meanwhile he Ibarra will play against him Union Port.

Data sheetUD Guide:Juan Carlos, Rubio, Alberto, Mejias, Nacho, Delgado, Alexander Martel, Kilian Molina, Brayan Fajardo, Maceo and Jesús FaríasIbarra:Nauzet, Tato, Mechi, Arodi, Moreno, Denzell, Gregory, Perez, Johny, Ibrahim and ColyStadium:Octavio EstevezGoals:Maceo (1-0, min. 63), Maceo (2-0, min. 64) and Rubio (3-0, min. 71)