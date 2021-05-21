UD Guía receives Ibarra on the fifth matchday

05/21/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The Ibarra visit this Saturday to Octavio Estevez to measure with the Guide in his fifth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 17:30.

The UD Guide He faces the match of the fifth day with the desire to add more points to his classification after having drawn 0-0 against the Vera in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in two of the four matches played to date and have managed to score 22 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Ibarra reaped a zero draw against the Villa Santa Brígida, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the Ibarra he had won in zero of the three games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and adds a figure of 37 goals against 12 in favor.

Regarding home performance, the UD Guide he has won every game he has played at home so far. At the exits, the Ibarra has a balance of two defeats in two games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the UD Guide.

Analyzing its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the UD Guide is ahead of the Ibarra with a difference of 15 points. The UD Guide He arrives at the meeting with 26 points in his locker and occupying fourth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in ninth position with 11 points.