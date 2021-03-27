UD Atios receives the Boat on the last day

03/27/2021 at 17:08 CET

The UD Atios plays this Sunday at 17:00 his twenty-second game of the First Phase of the Third Division against the Ship in it Or Carballo.

The UD Atios He wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to the twenty-second day after suffering a defeat against him Ourense in the previous match by a score of 3-1. In addition, the locals have won four of the 21 games played so far with a figure of 17 goals for and 30 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Ship was imposed on Choco 2-0 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Rodrigo alonso and David alvarez, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of the UD Atios. To date, of the 21 games that the team has played in the First Phase of the Third Division, it has won seven of them with a balance of 24 goals in favor and 26 against.

As a local, the UD Atios they’ve won three times, been beaten twice, and drawn five times in 10 games played so far, which means they aren’t taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to their pocket. At home, the Ship He has a balance of three wins, four losses and three draws in 10 games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won three games in a row at home against the Ship. The last meeting between the UD Atios and the Ship This tournament was played in December 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of the Third Division, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of seven points. The team of Jose Tizón Veiga He comes to the game in eleventh position and with 20 points before the game. As for the rival, the Ship, is eighth in the standings with 27 points.