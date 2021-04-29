UD Almería wins the Genuine Talent of LaLiga Genuine Santander, sponsored by Vicente del Bosque

People from the DI (Intellectual Disability) collective can also officially defend the LaLiga team jerseys. On April 18, the LaLiga Genuine Santander Virtual Competition culminated with the victory of UD Almería in the Genuine Talent contest.

In his final speech, the protagonist in front of the colors of UD Almería assured that “LaLiga has changed his life.” Victim of bullying due to his condition, he has found in football and in his team the necessary support to confirm his talent.

His name is Daniel and he is not alone. Together with him, various people from the group form a league sponsored by Vicente del Bosque and in which everyone is welcome. A total of 36 teams, including some such as the Foundation Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC or Real Zaragoza, Among others, they compete for their colors as do their equivalents in LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank.

Sport for all

The message created by LaLiga Genuine Santander is clear: people with intellectual disabilities can (and benefit greatly) from playing sports. LaLiga, the most important body of the beautiful game in Spain, has championed this slogan since its Foundation. What better way to do it than to create an official competition in which football is experienced in the best way?

“We always say that LaLiga Genuine Santander is the league of values ​​due to the behavior we see from our players and players on the pitch ”, he assures Olga de la Fuente, responsible for the LaLiga FOUNDATION. “They are a clear example of camaraderie, sportsmanship, respect, fair play and improvement. In short, the values ​​we want in sports in general and in football in particular ”.

“LaLiga Genuine Santander is important because allows to give visibility to a group and its sports practice“Says the actor Jesus Vidal, protagonist of the film Champions, who has participated as a Genuine Talent jury within the framework of the Virtual Competition. “At the same time, the union with professional football gives it more entity; It is a first step for quality players to be able to join real leagues ”, he points out.

The actor Jesús Vidal, serving as a jury during the Genuine Talent competition.

Growing for diversity

LaLiga Genuine Santander began in the 2017/2018 season with 18 teams, and currently hosts 36 clubs, which before the pandemic had the opportunity to jump onto the pitch to compete for teams representing the clubs in the same way that their idols do.

Although the original competition saw its activity interrupted in March 2020 due to the health situation, the LaLiga FOUNDATION has ensured that, during that period, the initiatives continue to keep alive a project in which improvement and team spirit are essential. the fundamental pillars. What’s more, different leading figures from the world of football have continued to get involved to make the teams feel that Spanish sport also has them.

LaLiga, through its Foundation and in collaboration with Santander Spain, launched a virtual competition, which included Genuine Talent, a talent show that has shown that the players are, in addition to exceptional players, great artists in different fields.

“We should learn from the great capacities that these boys and girls have, in addition to all those talents that we have been discovering and that have been demonstrated in this celebration,” explains de la Fuente. “We have singers, dancers, musicians, magicians and a long etcetera between our male and female players, and it is our duty to share with society what our stars are capable of ”, he highlights.

Held virtually, this new LaLiga Genuine Santander format has allowed players to represent their teams in a wide variety of ways. On Saturday morning, April 17, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, Rami Aboukhair, CEO of Santander Spain, and Vicente del Bosque, ambassador of LaLiga Genuine Santander, kicked off two days full of emotion.

Throughout the weekend different activities took place that, despite the distance, managed to unite the 36 LaLiga Genuine Santander clubs again: minigames, Body Percussion, musical performances and virtual training in which the different participants could feel the magic of the beautiful sport.

Within this weekend the winners of this year’s main course were revealed: the Genuine Talent talent show. Although the competition has been very close, on April 18 three teams took the podium in the first edition of this competition. So were their proposals.

The winners of the 1st edition of Genuine Talent

After two very exciting final days, the jury made up of Fernando Sanz, president of the LaLiga FOUNDATION; Felipe Martin, director of sponsorships, events and RRSS of Santander Spain; Miguel Justribó, Head of Communication and CSR at Telepizza; Santi Millán, actor, presenter and comedian; Hassen-Bey Gem, Paralympic medalist and communicator; Y Jesus Vidal, actor and winner of a Goya for the film ‘Campeones’, agreed on the names of the winning podium. These were the winners among 10 finalists chosen after more than 25,000 votes on YouTube.

First prize – Daniel Adra (UD Almería): His song Liga de Valores was his golden pass in the Genuine Talent contest. Composed and performed by him, together with a choreography by his partner Miguel Ángel López, the artist and player from Atletico Madrid reviews his personal experience of overcoming from the darkest moments of his life, when he was a victim of bullying at school, to overcoming in the one played by his team, the UD Almería Foundation, in LaLiga Genuine Santander. His first position was accompanied by a gratitude to LaLiga for, in his words, “having changed his life.”

Second prize – Nacho Hérraiz (Real Zaragoza): Second place went to this young man from Zaragoza, who has a passion for musicals, costumes and dancing. His heart is divided between football and music, two hobbies that have come together in his proposal. A lover of entertainment who shows a great inclination for theater, playback and the stage in general, with a talent that equates him to Marilyn Monroe herself.

Third prize – CD Tenerife EDI: With a group performance, CD Tenerife EDI demonstrated that the talent of which they can be most proud is their teamwork: everyone contributes their grain of sand equally. This video, third in the ranking, reflects precisely those values; Between all of them, they have composed original lyrics in the manner of Murga Carnavalera, transmitting what makes them special, both in the team and on the island and in the context of the competition.

The importance of the initiative

LaLiga Genuine Santander, held in person before the pandemic in the form of team competition, is a pioneering initiative in the world aimed at normalizing sports practice of people with intellectual disabilities, in addition to transmitting an environment of improvement, teamwork, empathy and values.

Despite the distance, LaLiga Genuine Santander has remained alive thanks to different professionals who have done their bit proposing different adapted trainings, energizing activities and small challenges aimed at promoting and encouraging sports practice during these months.

“Soccer, like any sporting activity, brings a multitude of especially relevant physical benefits for people with intellectual disabilities, such as improving their physical condition, balance and coordination, ”explains Olga de la Fuente. “But also promotes fundamental aspects such as social skills, acceptance of norms, cooperation, recognition, tolerance, empathy, motivation and teamwork ”, he lists.

The actor and jury of the Genuine Talent Jesús Vidal coincide in highlighting the importance of this type of initiative: “It does not matter the condition of the person for the art, but the talent, training and dedication: if they want to be professionals, with these three elements they will achieve it “, he points out, adding:” That the wings of a talented artist are not cut off is fundamental.

Because football, sports and talent in general are diverse, and showing it to the world from an institution like LaLiga is a step forward in integration. Although, as de la Fuente points out, the main objective of this competition is none other than “to have fun and share unforgettable moments that only LaLiga Genuine Santander leaves us.”