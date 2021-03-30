UCI provisionally suspends Italian De Bonis after positive for EPO

Mar 30, 2021 at 1:27 PM CEST

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced the provisional suspension of Italian Matteo De Bonis (Vini Zabu) after an abnormal result due to the presence of EPO in a doping control carried out out of competition on February 16.

De Bonis, 25, has not participated in any test this season and has the right to request the analysis of the sample B, once the UCI notified him of the adverse result and the provisional suspension.

The Italian Vini Zabu is one of the three Italian teams invited to participate in the 104th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which will be held from May 8 to 30.