The three great cycling races will be contested over a span of 72 days, with the Tour de France first in late August and the Vuelta a España lowering the curtain in November.

The Spanish round and the Giro d’Italia will end up splicing, assuming that the sport can resume this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cycling Union presented its updated calendar yesterday, almost two months after the virus paralyzed cycling.

According to the new plan, which could be modified if the crisis due to the pandemic persists, the start of the Tour is maintained for August 29 in Nice. The season will end after the Tour of Spain on November 8.

The Giro d’Italia will run between October 3 and 25, and its development will coincide with the Tour of Spain and four other prestigious one-day classics: the Liège-Bastogne-Liege, the Amstel Gold Race, Ghent- Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders.

The Tour of Spain had already been shortened to 18 stages and will begin on October 20, just five days from Paris-Roubaix.

“If we can do all those races, we will be very happy,” UCI President David Lappartient said in a conference call. “This is our ambition.”

Unlike other sports that depend on audiovisual rights, the cycling business model is based on sponsorship of professional teams.

“If it cannot be done, our sport could be in a very catastrophic situation,” Lappartient said. “As all things arise, we have three months with the most beautiful races in cycling.”

The new ‘WorldTour’ calendar includes 25 events, after barely five had been played at the start of the season.

Lappartient said they had no choice but to overlap the Giro and the Vuelta because the Spanish round could not start later due to security concerns.

The season will resume on August 1 with the Strade Bianche in Italy, which will be followed by the postponed Milan-San Remo classic on August 8.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad