UCAM Murcia manages to defeat Coosur Real Betis (55-84)

04/15/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

The UCAM Murcia managed to win at Coosur Real Betis away 55-84 in the thirty-first day of the ACB League. Previously, the players of Coosur Real Betis achieved the victory away from home against the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket 68-91, while UCAM Murcia also won at home at TD Systems Baskonia 92-87 and after the game they accumulate a streak of four victories in their last five games. With this result, the UCAM Murcia stands in twelfth place and accumulates so far 12 victories in 29 games played, while the Coosur Real Betis it remains in seventeenth position with eight victories in 29 games played.

The first quarter was dominated by the locals, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-2 and had a maximum difference of nine points (10-19) and ended with 17-19. After this, during the second quarter the visitors increased their difference, in fact, they achieved another 13-2 run during the quarter and reached a difference of 16 points (25-41) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 11-24. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 28-43 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference again, increased the difference to a maximum of 25 points (38-63) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 16-22 (44-65). Finally, in the last quarter the UCAM Murcia he distanced himself again in the light, had a maximum difference of 31 points (51-82) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 11-19. After all this, the duel concluded with a result of 55-84 in favor of the UCAM Murcia.

During the match, the UCAM Murcia won the victory thanks to 21 points, three assists and two rebounds of Isaiah Taylor and the 15 points, two assists and 11 rebounds from James Webb III. The 14 points, two assists and two rebounds of James feldeine and the nine points, an assist and four rebounds of Youssou ndoye were not enough for the Coosur Real Betis won the match.

After winning this match, the next match of the UCAM Murcia it will be against him MoraBanc Andorra in the Murcia Sports Palace, while the next opponent of the Coosur Real Betis will be the Movistar Students, with which it will be measured in the Wizink Center.