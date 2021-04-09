UCAM isolates the squad for a positive before the clash with Baskonia

04/09/2021 at 11:54 AM CEST

The UCAM Murcia Club Baloncesto has announced this Friday that a positive for coronavirus has been detected in the team and, as stipulated in the protocol established in this regard, the players and all the members of the coaching staff will remain isolated in their homes waiting to perform a new test.

The club reported this news two days before receiving Baskonia in the Endesa league, a match corresponding to the thirtieth day of the competition. To this day, there is uncertainty about whether the match will finally be played which was scheduled next Sunday at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia.

After carrying out the last PCR tests, this positive for covid-19 has been detected in the first template of a team that it was already affected by an outbreak of this virus at the beginning of January and the consequences were very negative for your interests. After complying with the mandatory confinement time, the granas returned to the competition depleted and they chained eight defeats in a row, a streak that they managed to break a couple of weeks ago.

The members of the team directed by Sito Alonso are at home waiting to undergo a new test imminently and Depending on the results of the same, the activity will be resumed or it will be postponed. For now, this Friday’s training and the press conference called in which Sito Alonso was going to participate have been canceled.