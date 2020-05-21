With its own resources and through the Office of the Vice President for Research, the Catholic University of Murcia has decided to finance a total of 24 projects related to Covid-19. This extraordinary call has been launched at the initiative of José Luis Mendoza, President of UCAM, and with it the University continues in its line of contributing to regional and national development based on knowledge, encouraging research in the more social aspect of the pandemic.

From the numerous proposals received, projects from different areas of knowledge such as Health Sciences, Social Sciences or Engineering and Technologies have been selected, in order to improve the situation of our society, at different levels, in the context of the pandemic. These investigations have an execution period of one year.

Attention to the elderly

Outstanding socio-sanitary studies stand out, such as the one projected by the Nursing area on the impact and prevention and confinement measures on older people. Also Communication and Sciences of Physical Activity and Sport have focused their objective on the elderly population, to analyze the use of radio as an emotional management tool and study the effects of isolation on physical condition and psychosocial health.

Health research

In Health Sciences, the importance of laboratory tests in the classification of disease severity will be studied. The Dentistry area will work in the early detection of Sars – Cov-2 salivary by intraoral plasma immunoglobulins, while in the Bioinformatics area they will identify inhibitor drugs as a preventive strategy against the disease. In Food Technology it will evaluate the eating habits and dietary recommendations in the university population During the health crisis and Psychology, he will analyze the mourning process in isolation due to the pandemic.

Mobility and challenges for the education and tourism sector

Civil Engineering will analyze of mobility during confinement in the Region of Murcia and Education will study the teaching competences and the needs that have arisen before the challenge of this new educational scenario. Tourism will focus its research on public-private cooperation and on a process of implementation of technical specifications and guarantee seal for the sector.

