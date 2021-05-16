UCAM B wins 0-2 at Cartagena FC UCAM at Ciudad Deportiva Deportiva “Gómez Meseguer”

05/16/2021 at 3:49 PM CEST

The team of Sergio Aracil Left won 0-2 at Cartagena UCAM on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Cartagena FC UCAM He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the The Garres. On the visitors’ side, the UCAM B won at home 4-1 their last match in the competition against Mazarron FC. With this result, the Cartagena team is second at the end of the game, while the UCAM is third.

The first part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Sangonereño team, who took the opportunity to open the score with a goal of Benedict in the 21st minute. UCAM B, who distanced himself thanks to a double as much of Benedict in the 23rd minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-2.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-2.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Cartagena UCAM they entered from the Solera bench, Morata, Morales, Martinez Y Ameer kinani replacing Valero, Moscoso, Ramon, Mariano Y Miguel Ballesta, while changes by the UCAM They were Ferny, Karim Chaban, Nasta, Andugar Y Brown, which entered through Highlander, Adrian, Garcia, Pau perez Y Ramon.

The referee showed five yellow cards, four of them to the Cartagena UCAM (Moscoso, Valero, Jose Isidoro Y Martinez) and one to UCAM (Highlander).

With this result, the Cartagena UCAM he gets 40 points and the UCAM it rises to 38 points.

Data sheetCartagena FC UCAM:Bastida, Juanfran, Antonio Olmos, Valero (Solera, min.46), Julio, Rachiq, Mariano (Martinez, min.68), Moscoso (Morata, min.46), Jose Isidoro, Ramon (Morales, min.68) and Miguel Ballesta (Ameer Kinani, min.81)UCAM B:Rodri, Ramon (Moreno, min.77), Gabri, Oscar Lizon, Juampe, Serrano (Ferny, min.46), Mario Tomé, Adrian (Karim Chaban, min.70), Garcia (Nasta, min.70), Pau Pérez (Andugar, min.77) and BenitoStadium:Sports City “Gómez Meseguer”Goals:Benito (0-1, min. 21) and Benito (0-2, min. 23)