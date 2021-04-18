UC Ceares takes three points after winning 1-0 at L’Entregu

04/18/2021 at 3:32 PM CEST

The Ceares won 1-0 at L’Entregu in the match played this Sunday in The cross. With this defeat the Sanmartiniego team was in first position after the end of the match, while the UC Ceares is second.

The game started in a favorable way for the local team, who debuted the light thanks to a goal from Hector in minute 38. With this score the first part of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the UC Ceares gave entrance to Dani, Oscar Y Nelson Caceres for Juan Carlos, Cueto Y Medori, Meanwhile he L’Entregu gave entrance to Ricky Vaca, Cissé, Carcedo, Revolt Y Fernandez for Noah F., Yosu Camporro, Nuño, Santi Y Javi gutierrez.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Llerandi Y Pelayo Muniz of the local team and John Steven Y Santi The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Ceares he gets 48 points and the L’Entregu with 44 points.

On the following day the team of Pablo Busto will face against Llanes, Meanwhile he L’Entregu Marcos Suárez will face him You Llanera.

Data sheetUC Ceares:Quique, Aitor, Edu García, Hector, Pelayo Muñiz, David, Juan Carlos (Dani, min.61), Llerandi, Medori (Nelson Caceres, min.86), Madeira and Cueto (Oscar, min.70)L´Entregu:Alberto, Santi (Revuelta, min.76), Juan Steven, Pascual, Álex García, Traore, Nuño (Carcedo, min.46), Juanín, Noé F. (Ricky Vaca, min.46), Javi Gutiérrez (Fernandez, min. .86) and Yosu Camporro (Cissé, min.46)Stadium:The crossGoals:Hector (1-0, min. 38)