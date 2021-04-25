UC Ceares takes advantage of the second half to beat Llanes (1-3)

04/25/2021 at 2:23 PM CEST

The Ceares added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-3 against him Llanes this sunday in the Saint Joseph. The Llanes arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against You Llanera by a score of 0-1. On the part of the visiting team, the UC Ceares He came from beating 1-0 in his fiefdom at L’Entregu in the last match played. After the result obtained, the llanisco set is sixth, while the Ceares It is first at the end of the meeting.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second part of the duel began in a favorable way for him. UC Ceares, which debuted its scoreboard thanks to a bit of Madeira in minute 52. After a new play, the visiting team increased the score in the 59th minute through a goal from Medori. However, the Llanes approached on the scoreboard thanks to the success in front of goal with a maximum penalty of Ariel in minute 82. But later the Gijon team increased the score with a new goal from Madeira, who thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, concluding regulation time with a final result of 1-3.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Ceares (Llerandi Y Hector), while the home team did not see any.

With this result, the Llanes remains with 33 points and the Ceares achieves 51 points after winning the match.

On the next day of the competition the Llanes will play against him You Llanera away from home, while the UC Ceares will face in his stadium against San Martin.

Data sheetLlanes:Ramón, Dosal, Pablo Álvarez, Javi Moreno, Bruno Cué, Richi, Pablo Prieto, Jones, Gael, Ivanchu and ArturoUC Ceares:Quique, Hector (Mario Buelga, min.75), David, Pelayo Muñiz, Llerandi, Madeira (Álvarez, min.90), Juan Carlos (Dani, min.90), Cueto (Oscar, min.55), Medori (Nelson Caceres, min.75), Edu García and AitorStadium:Saint JosephGoals:Madeira (0-1, min. 52), Medori (0-2, min. 59), Ariel (1-2, min. 82) and Madeira (1-3, min. 90)