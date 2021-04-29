UC Cartes triumph against Atlético Albericia (3-2)

04/28/2021 at 9:36 PM CEST

The Cartes added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Atlético Albericia this wednesday in The Ansar. The UC Cartes came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Samano by a score of 1-0. For his part, Atlético Albericia he came from beating 2-0 in his fiefdom at Selaya in the last game held. After the match, the cartiego team is third at the end of the match, while the Atlético Albericia is sixth.

The first team to score was the UC Cartes, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Jorge Rodriguez, ending the first period with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half the local team scored a goal, which increased its scoring count with respect to its rival through a goal of Nacho in minute 59. But later the Atlético Albericia reduced differences with a bit of Morales in minute 71. However, the Cartagena team distanced themselves with a goal from Javier Gutierrez at 81 minutes. The Santander team cut distances by means of a goal from Saiz near the conclusion, in 89, thus ending the match with a score of 3-2 on the scoreboard.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Cartes who entered the game were Arbildua, Martin Y Gonzalez replacing Gutierrez, Diego Y Street, while changes in the Atlético Albericia They were caves, Berdejo, Deaf Y Mario Fernandez, who entered to replace Carlos, Jony, Saint Emeterio Y Marquitos.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Nacho, Street and Ismael Fuarros by the Cartes already Carlos by the Santander team.

At the moment, the Cartes he gets 35 points and the Atlético Albericia with 23 points.

On the following day the team of Weaves will face against SD Textile Shield, Meanwhile he Atlético Albericia Óscar Carrera will be measured against him CF Vimenor.

Data sheetUC Cartes:Ismael Fuarros, Nacho, Kevin, Terrón, Jorge Rodríguez, Calle (Gonzalez, min.89), Javi Gómez, Gutiérrez (Arbildua, min.86), Javier Gutiérrez, Diego (Martin, min.89) and FernándezAtlético Albericia:Cazalilla, Manuel Cantero, Pablo, Carlos (Cuevas, min.45), Morales, Vicki, Isaac González, Jony (Berdejo, min.69), Saiz, Marquitos (Mario Fernández, min.73) and San Emeterio (Deaf, min. .69)Stadium:The AnsarGoals:Jorge Rodríguez (1-0, min. 47), Nacho (2-0, min. 59), Morales (2-1, min. 71), Javier Gutiérrez (3-1, min. 81) and Saiz (3- 2, min. 89)