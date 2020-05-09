         Ubuntu LTS 20.04 is already verified for use on most Raspberry Pi models

Ubuntu released its version 20.04 LTS on April 23. Among the novelties of it included the Full support for various models 2, 3 and 3+ of the Raspberry Pi computer board (Model 4 was already compatible with Ubuntu since version 19.10).

But what does that “full support” translate to and the fact that Canonical has certified most of the ‘Raspberries’ for Ubuntu? Rhys Davies, Product Manager of the company, explains it on his corporate blog:

“When a user purchases a certified motherboard, such as the Raspberry Pi, and installs Ubuntu on it, they can rest easy knowing Canonical has run thousands of tests to ensure Ubuntu is working properly.” “In part, what that certification means is that, before we release any updates, we test them on every Pi in Canonical’s lab. This way, users know that their Pi will stay up to date and won’t break as a result of any patches. “

Davies goes on to explain that, that means teams based on that architecture will receive Tested updates and security patches every 3 weeks. And that, in case an error or a critical vulnerability is identified, Canonical promises to solve it in a single day.

“Hardware can only be advertised as ‘Ubuntu Certified’ if Canonical is confident it will deliver the best user experience,” says Rhys Davies.

It is important to note that we cannot install any version of Ubuntu on a Raspberry, and that Canonical certification only affects Server versions (for servers) and Core (for Internet of Things devices).

Notably Neither option includes standard desktops as standard. -like KDE, Gnome, XFCE, etc-, and that even if we choose to install them manually in Server (for example, typing from the terminal “sudo apt update && sudo apt install ubuntu-desktop -y”), chances are that its performance is not optimal.

If this lack of reliable desktops is not an insurmountable problem for you, surely you would like to know that both versions (Server and Core) are downloadable from the official Ubuntu website, and we can install them using the official Raspberry Pi tool, or an alternative such as Etcher.

Track | Raspberry for Clumsy

Share



Ubuntu LTS 20.04 is already verified for use on most Raspberry Pi models