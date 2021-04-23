Ubuntu 21.04 is now available and comes with Wayland by default

Fulfilling the planned schedule Canonical has announced the launch of Ubuntu 21.04, a new intermediate version of the distribution that does not stand out for including a large number of new features, rather the opposite, although it does have them of interest both for the home user and for the professional, although it is not a recommended version in neither of the two cases due to the meager support of only nine months.

All in all, Ubuntu 21.04 is the new of the number one distro of the Linux desktop and not only in its original form, but also in the rest of the ‘family’, which includes the main Linux desktop environments, and how many users are who like to be up to date…. White and bottled. Or rather, orange and in ISO, although the offer is, as we have just pointed out, multicolored if you want to go beyond the canonical Ubuntu.

What’s new in Ubuntu 21.04

Codenamed ‘Hirsute Hippo’ (the hirsute, wire-haired hippo), Ubuntu 21.04 is presented with general novelties such as the Linux kernel 5.11, Mesa 21 and the bulk of tools and applications that make up the system quite well updated. This fund, of course, is shared by all the official editions – and also the unofficial ones, there are more than one – that are launched now.

Speaking of Ubuntu as such, the most prominent change we have already anticipated and it has been fulfilled: Wayland as the default graphical server. It is, in principle, a relevant step to maintain, since it is not the first time they have taken it. In any case, if someone encounters problems with Wayland, they will be able to use X11 from the login. As it was done until now, but in reverse.

Another novelty linked to the previous one is the definitive arrival of the new audio and video server PipeWiredesigned by Red Hat with streaming capabilities and Wayland and Flatpak support in mind.

Regarding the desktop, however, Ubuntu 21.04 dispenses with GNOME 40 and remains with GNOME 3.38.5, yes, with several GNOME 40 applications already pre-installed or available in the repositories. What is renewed is the appearance of GNOME Shell, which wears a dark theme, although that of windows and applications is known with the occasional touch-up.

On a practical level, there is another novelty that may sound like a joke, but which is undoubtedly appreciated: a new extension to handle the desktop icons that… -drum double-… Allows you to drag and drop files from the manager to the desktop background! Incredible but true.

Finally, two important security features introduced by Ubuntu 21.04 include the option to create a recovery key when disk encryption is configured; and the elimination of the policy of personal directories visible to all users, so Ubuntu is on par with other distributions.

It should also be noted as of particular interest to corporate users the improvement of Active Directory integration in the system installer; and for developers, the availability of certified Microsoft SQL Server and the Flutter SDK in the system repositories (such as Snap; we remember that the Ubuntu application store is still the Snap Store).

Ubuntu 21.04 Official Editions

Apart from the main edition there is a selection of alternatives as or more interesting than Ubuntu itself, which share a background, which does not form, including:

Kubuntu 21.04

Probably the most attractive of all is Kubuntu 21.04, whose novelties are summarized in KDE Plasma 5.21 and KDE Applications 20.12, which is not little, but quite the opposite.

Xubuntu 21.04

Kubuntu 21.04 also has interesting news to offer, and this version comes with the latest version of the rat desktop environment, Xfce 4.16.

Ubuntu MATE 21.04

Ubuntu MATE 21.04 is not far behind, which in addition to the MATE 1.24 desktop environment comes with various news that are reviewed on the project’s official blog.

Ubuntu Budgie 21.04

Ubuntu Budgie 21.04 does the same and takes the most recent updates to the Budgie desktop, while also releasing a version for Raspberry Pi (Ubuntu MATE will do so in the coming days).

Lubuntu 21.04

And what about Lubuntu 21.04, you wonder? The same, more or less: LXQt 0.16 is the version of the desktop you use (the new one came out last week, but obviously there was no time).

There are also UbuntuKylin and Ubuntu Studio out there, and also others such as Ubuntu Unity, Ubuntu Deepin or Ubuntu Cinnamon, of which not all have announced their launch at the time of writing this post. But we will give an account of them later. In the meantime, we leave you with the download links for the “hard core” of Ubuntu 21.04.

Download Ubuntu 21.04

If you are new, we recommend you take a look at our Ubuntu guides while you download the image you want to try, as you may find something that suits you. Although for recommending, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS better than this version.