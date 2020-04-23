More than six months have passed since the release of Ubuntu 19.10, which means that we already had to receive a new version of Ubuntu. This time it’s about Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa, the next extended support version of the distro that will be maintained for five years.

Focal Fossa comes loaded with New features, many improvements, and various interface changes courtesy mainly of tweaks to the Yaru theme, new icons, and various changes that are inherited from GNOME 3.36. In addition to a new Linux kernel and its significant improvements, we also have significant updates to apps, file system, and development tool chains.

What is visible to the naked eye

Ubuntu 20.04 arrives with a new look, it is about relatively small but notable changes in the Yaru theme, which now not only has a regular version and a dark one, but a clear theme more similar to the GNOME Shell Adwaita.

Where changes are most noticeable is in the new icons, especially folders that are now gray with shades of purple. In addition, it is possible to switch between the three themes from the window color settings, from where we can also, as always, move the position dock and adjust the size of the icons.

Another good news at the interface level are folders in application launcher. Courtesy of the arrival of the update to GNOME 3.36, we now have a new lock screen, new system menu design, and new folder design.

GNOME 3.36 offers better performance and lower CPU usage, especially when dealing with animations when opening and closing windows, in the movement of the mouse that now has less latency, and when launching the applications menu. And it does show in the speed of response in practice.

But not only in appearance is lived, this new version brings a large battery of improvements that optimize the performance of the distro, partly brought by the Linux kernel, partly by the improvements of the environment itself (GNOME) and partly by the Canonical work.

A faster Ubuntu

Both GNOME Shell (the desktop environment) and Mutter (the window manager) have received improvements in their performance, which translates into a desktop that feels more fluid, responds faster, and uses less resources.

The Linux kernel was updated to version 5.4 and with it was added support for file systems like exFAT courtesy that Microsoft finally opened its system to be natively supported.

This kernel also includes built-in support for the VPN Wireguard, the same that Linus Torvalds considers a work of art compared to OpenVPN. Of course, support for multiple CPUs, GPUs, and Raspberry Pi is also added. You can see the full list here.

Ubuntu 20.04 comes with the ZFS 0.8.3 file system It now supports native encryption with hardware acceleration, device deletion, pool TRIM, and has higher performance compared to Ubuntu 19.10 which already had, according to Canonical, the fastest Ubuntu boot.

You can download Ubuntu 20.04 from the Ubuntu releases page, where the final ISO will be uploaded during the day (at the time of publishing this article there was only the beta). Or from the official Ubuntu website, where it takes a little longer to appear.

Or you can update directly from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, or from Ubuntu 19.10 from the updates menu or by entering the command sudo do-release-upgrade -c -d

in the terminal to search for the new version.