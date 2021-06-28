UBS will allow two-thirds of employees to adopt hybrid work

(Bloomberg) – UBS Group AG will allow up to two-thirds of its employees to combine work at home and office permanently, in order to gain a hiring advantage over some Wall Street banks that take a stricter approach. .

The lender’s move is led by CEO Ralph Hamers, according to internal memos accessed by Bloomberg. The bank’s internal analysis shows that two-thirds of its workforce is in positions suitable for hybrid work, while some functions, such as operators and branch personnel, will have to work face-to-face.

No date has been set for the return to the office. Employees can begin applying for hybrid work as soon as local pandemic regulations allow them to return to the office full time. So far, staff from Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Taiwan can initiate discussions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“Hybrid work options will be introduced on a country-by-country basis, and the timing will depend on the local pandemic situation,” said Nadine Reif, a UBS spokeswoman.

UBS President Axel Weber and former CEO Sergio Ermotti had hinted earlier in the year that a flexible work model was being considered and that at least a third of UBS’s workforce would be able to work permanently from home.

UBS’s move stands in stark contrast to many of its US rivals. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has required nearly all U.S. employees to report to its offices, JPMorgan Chase & Co. asked most of its U.S. workers to start regular office hours on July 6, while the CEO of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, issued a warning: “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come to the office and we want you in the office.”

UBS told employees that “home refers to your country of residence and employment” and that “hybrid work does not mean that you can work where and when you want,” according to the memoranda. Specific rules will apply for employees whose domicile is located in a different country or state / province than their offices, or who are on international assignments.

Citigroup Inc. has also told most workers that they can adopt a hybrid home-office schedule for the longer term.

Among European financial institutions, Deutsche Bank AG told US investment bankers that it expects them to return to company offices in early September, although the company has said it is working on plans to allow staff to work from home until three days a week.

Dealing with a global workforce also poses the challenge of a more universal corporate policy, with new waves of the outbreak causing lockdowns and other restrictions around the world.

For some banks, the measures have meant re-evaluating the need for space and the use of office space. UBS launched a review of its real estate last year, echoing comments from Deutsche Bank that desktop sharing would accelerate as more people stayed home at least part of the time.

According to the documents, managers are encouraged to receive training on how to avoid proximity bias, to organize team-building events in a virtual environment, and to onboard new members remotely, while employees have access to “Agile training” and how to be part of a successful hybrid team.

Original Note: UBS Will Allow Two-Thirds of Employees to Adopt Hybrid Work (2)

