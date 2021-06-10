UBS no longer recommends selling to Solaria and adjusts price target

UBS no longer recommends selling to Solaria and gives it a medium bullish potential of 0.78%

UBS has modified its recommendation for Solaria to sell to neutral and adjusts the target price to the company’s current trading levels, going from € 14 to € 14.80 per share, which means, in relative terms, an increase of 5.71%.

Solaria marks the session’s maximums at 14.93 euros, while the minimum is at 14.61 euros per share. Regarding its supports and resistances, in the medium term the price to be exceeded reaches 19.25 euros while the support is at 14.225 euros per share.

. analysts show more optimistic compared to Solaria, which they place to buy with a potential of 45.92% and a price that points to 21.56 euros per share. In fact, of the 14 entities that analyze and follow the value, 8 choose to buy and 3 prefer to hold. The remaining three companies choose to sell, which creates much more positive expectations.

This optimism comes after the good week of the international indices and after leaving behind the bad moment caused by the adjustment in the regulation promoted by the Government that refers to the excess of profits of the entities that belong to this sector.

However, in terms of its premium Investment Strategies technical indicators, which measure the trend, the total fast and slow moment, the volume and the volatility of the stock, these give Solaria a score of 1.5 points out of 10 lo that positions the entity in a bearish phase of the cycle.

Solaria premium

First, the trend of the stock signals a downward trend in both the long and the short term and the fast and slow total moment follows the same path by showing negative results. The volume of the securities improves on the previous variables and reflects a mixed evolution, increasing in the long term and decreasing in the medium term. Finally, the range of amplitude also presents a mixed diagnosis, but in reverse, that is, increasing in the long term and decreasing in the medium term.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies