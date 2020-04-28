ZURICH, Apr 28 (.) – The world’s largest wealth manager, Swiss bank UBS, released a 40% rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, thanks to increased market activity caused by the outbreak. of coronavirus and after granting more loans to its wealthy clients.

UBS posted a net profit of $ 1.595 million. The bank had previously said it expected a net profit of about $ 1.5 billion in the first quarter, with strong operating returns across all of its business divisions, even after taking into account the risk of non-payments increasing due to the outbreak. viral.

“Looking ahead, the range of possible scenarios remains very wide, being too early to make reliable predictions about when and how any potential economic recovery will occur,” the largest Swiss bank said in a statement.

“The continued and disciplined execution of our strategic plans will help mitigate this.”

The bank accounted for $ 268 million in bad debt provisions in the quarter, saying it was primarily exposed to loans related to its wealth management clients and within Switzerland, noting that its loan portfolio was “of high quality.”

Rival Credit Suisse had reported last Thursday that its loan loss provisions increased sevenfold, at a time when banks around the world are preparing for an increase in defaults due to the virus.

UBS ‘core business, money management for the world’s wealthy, saw invested assets decline from the previous quarter to $ 2.339 trillion due to asset depreciation, while revenue grew across all major lines business, helping the operating margin increase by 14%.

(Information from Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; edited by Michael Shields; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)