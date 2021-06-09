UBS gives BBVA a potential drop of 4% and Citi sees it rises of 11%

UBS raises BBVA’s target price by 5.15% to 5.10 euros per share

The Swiss broker UBS today increased its target price for BBVA from 4.85 to 5.10 euros per share, which is a rise of 5.15%. This increase in valuation, however, represents a 12-month bearish potential of 4% from their current stock prices.

For their part, Citigroup analysts have raised BBVA’s target price from 5.25 euros to 5.90 euros, representing an increase in the valuation of 12.38%. The potential that the US bank gives to BBVA shares is 11%.

Regarding its price, the bank reflects an opening price in today’s session of 5.29 euros, while the minimum and maximum are 5.22 and 5.30 euros per share respectively. Medium-term support is located at 4,224 and its resistance for this same time frame is placed at 5,341, which is above the broker’s advice.

According to the analyst Antonio Espín, BBVA “strikes the resistance of the 5 and the value is apparently strong. Upward movement, corrective phase and the rally could only have started ”. In addition, it foresees that it could be close to 6.50 euros per title.

UBS has also raised Aena’s target price from 157 to 159 euros per share, which translates into an increase of 1.27%. This gives it a potential for revaluation in the Ibex 35 of 14.38%.

However, as with BBVA, it continues to place the value in the zone of no recommendation. Its price indicates that its opening price has been set at 140 euros per share, which is why it is well below the recommendation. Its minimum price has been established at 139.45 while the maximum reaches 143.85 euros per title. Its medium-term support is positioned at 132.6 euros and the price to exceed for this same period is 151.05 euros per share.

Finally, Barclays has lowered Acciona’s target price from 153 to 147 euros per share, which means a decrease, in relative terms, of 3.92%. This price target gives it a potential upside on the Ibex 35 of 14.38%.

As in the cases of the previous companies, the broker continues to place the energy company in no recommendation. As regards its opening price, it is set at 140.80 while its maximum and minimum are at 140.80 and 137.20 euros per share respectively. Its medium-term support is at 128.1 and the price to be exceeded points to 146.9 euros per share.

