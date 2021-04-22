BBVA: UBS and Barclays give it a potential of 6.8%

BBVA just made cash with the successful IPO of Coinbase. Without the financial institution having put concrete figures on the table, the truth is that despite the fact that its presence on the platform, which began in 2015, has decreased in percentage from 5% and that they indicate is significantly lower than 1 %, with only half, BBVA would have obtained with its sale some 211 million euros with the transaction.

In addition the company It has begun to sit down with the unions to negotiate the ERE envisaged by the bank, for which figures have not yet been given but which could be around 3,000 employees, in a cost saving measure for the entity. It is also not known at the moment if they will be incentivized withdrawals, relocations or dismissals and it is expected that they will meet again with heads of the BBVA works council this Friday.

The company has also just established new criteria for its payroll account, after the changes implemented just a few months ago. It is no longer just a matter of directing that payroll and doing the same with the receipts, but of contracting any of the products specified by the entity, which if not fulfilled, could lead to the client from next June, reaching pay, depending on the level of connection, up to 160 euros per year of commission on your account.

And yesterday it held its Shareholders’ Meeting without great news about the 10% of the share buy-back on account of the sale of its American subsidiary. Of course, its president, Carlos Torres Vila has revealed that this acquisition has to go through the ECB and also conditions the situation in the financial markets and the share price.

On the stock market, two entities have raised their target price. This is the case of both UBS and Barclays, which have both raised the target price of the stock to 4.60 euros per share. For the Swiss entity it is produced from 4.5 euros per share while from the British part of the 4.4 euros per previous title. And that new PO, for the higher price, means giving BBVA a potential of 6.8% over its closing price yesterday.

In its stock chart we see how the value moves in equilibrium in the last month, despite yesterday’s sharp fall. But still, earnings since the beginning of the year are shrinking to 6.9%. Despite this, from the lowest levels of the year BBVA has recovered around 16% in the market.

BBVA price analysis

“BBVA cedes positions strongly in the short term, opening a significant downward gap that forces the price to begin to consolidate below its 40-period simple moving average or medium term, as well as the secondary rising guideline. In this sense, the price threatens the viability of the support of 4,257 / 4,225 euros, the violation of which enables an extension of the downward movement towards 3,796 / 3,736 euros per share “, says the technical analyst of Investment Strategies José Antonio González .

BBVA on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

BBVA technical analysis

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, BBVA achieves downward and in consolidation mode a score of 6 out of 10 in total score. With long-term uptrend, positive slow and fast total momentum and growing medium-term volume. While the trend is downward in the medium term, the long-term volume is decreasing and the volatility of the value, measured in terms of the amplitude range, is increasing. Among the most favorable indicators we find the long-term upward trend, the slow and fast total momentum that is positive and the medium-term business volume that is growing for the value.

