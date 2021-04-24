Ubovic defends himself against the accusations of Víctor Gutiérrez

04/23/2021

On at 23:48 CEST

The dispute between the Astralpool CN Sabadell player, Nemanja ubovic and that of CN Terrasa, Víctor Gutíerrez, is far from coming to an end. After Gutiérrez’s accusation of homophobic insults during the match that faced both teams on Saturday, April 17, the Serbian now defends himself through his lawyer, Ivana Herak.

“The accusations of Victor Gutierrez they are absolutely wrong, as Ubovic never wanted to insult him because of his sexual orientation. It was a misunderstanding that happened during the game, when after several provocations received, Ubovic responded, “he explained Herak to the Balkan medium ‘Sportsklub’.

The lawyer also explains a different version of what happened at the end of the meeting. “When the game ended, Gutiérrez continued to provoke Ubovic and even called him an immigrant in a derogatory way,” he assured the aforementioned media.

Herak he even went further, accusing Gutierrez of inappropriate behavior. “Gutiérrez lives from tabloid publications through his social networks, regardless of whether they are true or outside the real context. We also have sources from the world of sports who play very aggressively and who have caused injuries to players,” he said.

For the moment, and while the investigation is open by the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation, Ubovic has been removed from the team. A decision, which, according to the collegiate, has been made by mutual agreement between player and club.

The events occurred last week, when Gutierrez He denounced through his social networks that Ubovic He called him ‘fagot’ twice, once during the game, and once out of the water.

“He called me a fag during the game and when he finished I did not want to shake his hand and he called me a fag again,” he explained in an Instagram video, in which he burst into tears when he related it. “They are tears of rage, of impotence, that I know that absolutely nothing is going to happen, that sport is like that.” Gutierrez, who came out of the closet in 2016 and has been activist ever since, has called for an end to such attitudes.