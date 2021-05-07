Ubisoft’s shooter looter will have a free to play game, a mobile game and even a movie on Netflix

Interesting movements that are coming to the well-known franchise ‘The Division’ by Ubisoft. Alain Corre, CEO of Ubisoft EMEA, has shared through the official blog of Ubisoft the future plans of his IP and, although it is true that ‘The Division 2’ will continue to be updated with content, it will soon arrive a new free to play game, a mobile game, a novel and even a movie on Netflix.

What’s coming to ‘The Division’

Roadmap of the franchise ‘The Division’.

On the one hand, between 2021 and 2022 will arrive ‘The Division Heartland‘, which will be a free title developed by Red Storm, a Ubisoft studio. He has been working on games in the Tom Clancy franchise since 1997 and has participated in ‘The Division’ and ‘The Division 2’. The game will be a standalone version that will not require previous experience. It will be available on PC, consoles and in the cloud.

On the other hand, ‘The Division’ is finally coming to mobile. There are not many details about it, not to say that there are none. We simply know that it is the first time that the franchise has jumped onto mobile platforms and that the goal is to bring it to a larger audience. It makes sense that Ubisoft is betting on smartphones, since other franchises like ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Battlefield’ are already doing it.

Finally, and closing the video game section, from Ubisoft they confirm that more content in development for ‘The Division 2’. They have confirmed that a completely new game mode will be included in the ‘The Division’ franchise and a new method for leveling up agents. More information on it is expected by the end of 2021.

In another vein, at Ubisoft they have in the oven a movie from the hand of ‘Netflix’. Said film, untitled for now, will be inspired by the events of the original game, will be directed by Rawson Marshal Turber (‘Skyscraper’, ‘A spy and a half’ and ‘We are the Millers’, among others) and will star Jessica Chastain (‘Interstellar’, ‘The Darkest Night’, ‘It’) and Jake Gyllenhaal (‘Donnie Darko’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’).

Finally, the universe of ‘The Division’ would expand in a novel edited by Aconyte. The story will take place after the events of ‘The Division 2’ and will explore how different regions of the United States were affected as agents fight to secure supply routes.

More information | Ubisoft