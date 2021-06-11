Ubisoft’s ‘Far Cry’ will make the leap to series with Netflix

Netflix Y Ubisoft they are making the most of their partnership. We knew that the streaming video platform is preparing Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell series, while The Division will be adapted into a film. However, today another franchise of the French distributed joined the same strategy: Far cry. Yes, the popular action saga will try his luck in the world of series. Not with one, but with two productions.

The first one, apparently, will take the narrative bases that are common in Far Cry games. That is, a story about a fictional place controlled by a dictator. The main character, along with other residents of the region, take up arms to achieve freedom. Of course, the way this target is discovered often varies. Without going any further, Far Cry 6 will take us to Yara, an island inspired by Cuba that lives under the dictatorship of Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito).

Second we have Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an anime series focused on adult audiences. It will have a total of six episodes and its setting will be based on Blood Dragon, the expansion of Far Cry 3. In fact, this additional content followed a very different path from what we were used to in the saga. Its setting is retro-futuristic and full of technology. The first images of the production confirm that they will respect the identity of Blood Dragon:

Thank you Hugo, Helene, Gerard, and Claire for allowing this Elseworlds inspired craziness to happen. Thank you @Netflix for seeing the potential in a cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992. After Castlevania I felt it was time to take a big, unexpected, Bootleg Universe pivot. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/49dm8IyqGg – Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

Adi Shankar to serve as showrunner and executive producer from Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. For their part, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gérard Guillemot are the producers on behalf of Ubisoft. Thus, we can be sure that the French company will supervise the two Far Cry series.

“The adult animation is one of the most powerful ways to pay tribute to the gaming culture and community. It is truly inspiring to partner with creative talents like Adi Shankar and Derek Kolstad to reimagine our worlds for Netflix, “he told Variety Juguet, who serves as director of Ubisoft Film & Television.

The announcement comes amid the hype that currently exists for Far Cry 6, the next installment in the series. Its launch is scheduled for October 7, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. At the end of May we share with you its first gameplay.

