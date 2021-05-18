Ubisoft will use the ‘Originals’ seal in its own creations | Gaming

From now on, Ubisoft will make a distinction between its own games and titles developed by other studios they publish.

Ubisoft is one of the big names in the video game industry, thanks to such reputable sagas as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs or Rainbow Six. Despite its size and importance in the sector, the French firm does not publish games from other studios (at least, until now), but they have announced a major change for the future of their own development studios.

From now on, all internally developed games will carry the ” Ubisoft Originals ” label, just like other companies like Netflix or Amazon do. And not only video games, but also other products such as, for example, Upcoming movie based on The Division, which will be directed by Rawson Marshall and will feature big names like Jake Gyllenhaal or Jessica Chastain.

The brand Ubisoft Originals It will accompany all the games developed by Ubisoft’s own internal studios, such as the next Far Cry 6 or Rainbow Six Quarantine, as well as the next installment of Assassin’s Creed. This movement also suggests that the French firm will start publishing games developed by external studios, as it had been doing with the PC editions of certain games.

The first game confirmed for Ubisoft Originals It will be The Division: Heartlands, announced as a free to play for PC and consoles (and a mobile version will also arrive). Ubisoft’s intention is to create a brand identity for your own projects, something similar to what Electronic Arts has done with smaller budget titles, such as Knockout City.

As a result of this decision, a representative from Ubisoft was asked if this new brand would mean any more important changes within the company. They only answered the following: ” Ubisoft Originals is attached to all Ubisoft games created in-house by our talented developers. ”

Everything seems to indicate that the Ubisoft Originals label will be a way to distinguish internally developed products from those involving an external partnership. We remember that Massive, creators of The Division, are developing a new Star Wars game in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

