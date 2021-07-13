Ubisoft will be presented at GDC 2021 and will be present on each day of the event

There are only a few days left for a new edition of the Game Developers Conference 2021 (GDC 2021), and the conference that will bring together several of the developers of the world of video games already has one of its greatest exponents: Ubisoft.

The event that will begin on July 19 will have Ubisoft among the developers who will be present with their virtual stand. In a press release from Ubisoft they confirmed that They will have more than 20 speakers speaking on a wide variety of topics.

Ubisoft experts will touch on topics such as machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, art and narrative, within the multiple edges that make up video games. They will also hold panels, central sessions, summits and round tables.

“GDC is always a very special time for our industry, and in a challenging global context it is more important than ever to come together virtually and share our knowledge and passion for games. We are proud to have many speakers representing Ubisoft at this edition of GDC. , all helping to shape the future of our industry, “said Virginie Haas, Chief Operating Officer, Ubisoft Studios.

What games is Ubisoft working on?

Ubisoft’s next projects correspond to the launch of its new Far Cry 6 Y the remake of prince of persia like games already announced but delayed their original release date. In addition, it is expected that soon they will give news of their new Assassin’s creed Y Watch dogs, among several other franchises.