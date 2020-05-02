By Rodolfo León

Unfortunately, having a woman as the protagonist remains a subject of controversy in video games and Ubisoft is aware of this. After revealing that you can choose between a Viking man or a woman in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, its developers shared a message to avoid meaningless discussions around this topic.

Thierry Noël, historian and consultant in the editorial research unit for Ubisoftsaid the following regarding Viking women:

“Archaeological sources are strongly debated on that specific problem. But the truth is, and what I think really matters, is that it was part of his worldview. The sagas and myths of Nordic society are full of strong female characters and warriors. It was part of his idea of ​​the world, that women and men were equally formidable in battle, and that is something that will be reflected in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. ”

Although most players chose to play as Alexios in Assassin’s Creed: Odysseyeventually Kassandra He ended up becoming the face for that particular installment, something that sparked quite a bit of controversy at the time. Something similar happened with Mass effect and the female version of Captain Shepard, and we suspect the same will happen with the new installment in this assassin franchise.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will debut later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, check out how amazing their special and collectible editions look.

Via: Kotaku

.