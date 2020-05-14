By Rodolfo León

05/14/2020 2:25 pm

Ubisoft has released its sales and revenue figures for the past year earlier today, further revealing what we can expect from the publisher in the coming fiscal year. The company has plans to release five AAA games before March 31, 2021, including one that has not yet been announced.

For now, we know that Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla They will debut during the following 12 months. Ubisoft He mentioned in February that the remaining one is from one of “its largest franchises”, and it is rumored that it could be the new one. Far Cry.

However, Ubisoft He also mentioned that they are willing to delay some of their games until 2022 if the situation warrants it, specifically the pandemic of the COVID-19. The CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, He explained that this crisis has not had a strong impact on the production of video games, but he mentions that he does not know how it will affect the consumption habits of video gamers:

“Our initial goal for 2020-21 remains within our grasp as we are currently benefiting from excellent momentum, especially with all of our anticipated and strong portfolio. However, the COVID-19 crisis asks us to be cautious, as many uncertainties have arisen. The transition to work from home has had minor repercussions for our production. The following months will define whether we can meet our launch plans. ”

Source: Ubisoft

