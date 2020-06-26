Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Last weekend, women raised their voices to report cases of harassment in the video game industry. The defendants included several Ubisoft employees who have already been suspended.

According to an investigation by Jason Schreier, a journalist for Bloomberg, Ubisoft made the decision to suspend a couple of executives and several other employees. The above while doing an investigation into the accusations presented as part of the MeToo movement.

In case you missed it: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is left without a director after accusations of sexual misconduct

The high-level employees who were suspended are Tommy François and Maxime Béland. In case you do not recognize their names, we tell you that they occupy the position of vice-presidents of the group that oversees the development of global gaming studies.

Tommy Francois 🔥 Ubisoft, toxic behavior, verbal harassment

Anon reports which I can’t share, but can confirm his case was reported to Ubisoft HR. Wonder if any accountability has occurred? 🤷🏽‍♀️ Time to act Ubisoft! – Meghna Jayanth #BLM # Decolonise✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼 (@betterthemask) June 25, 2020

This is Maxime Beland. 🔥

His wife was HR at the time, so I don’t imagine the victim had any hope of redress. Time to be accountable Ubisoft, stop protecting and enabling abusers. https://t.co/sffe6Tvblk – Meghna Jayanth #BLM # Decolonise✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼 (@betterthemask) June 23, 2020

Why were they suspended? Both François and Béland received several accusations from the MeToo movement. In the case of François, there are several charges for « toxic conduct » and « toxic charge ». For his part, Béland was accused of sexual harassment and being violent when he was in an alcoholic state.

François and Béland have made no public comment on these allegations. For its part, Ubisoft only confirmed that it is investigating the situation.

Follow this link to see other news related to Ubisoft.