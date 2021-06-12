in Tech

Ubisoft shows the trailer and details of the gameplay of the cooperative shooter that plunges us into an alien invasion

After confirming its final title a few days ago after not a few speculations, the people of Ubisoft have started their ‘Forward’ event in this E3 2021 with a trailer, a gameplay and a juicy amount of details of ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’; a new tactical shooter that will combine some mechanics seen in ‘Siege’, but peppered by an alien invasion.

Resisting in company

During its presentation, ‘Extraction’ has been described as a cooperative experience in which eBetween one and three players will have to coordinate to fight against the Archaens; an alien species composed of creatures with different abilities that are reminiscent to a certain point of what was seen in other co-op FPS with monsters in between like ‘Left 4 Dead’.

For it, we can use the specific skills of the different Rainbow Six Operators, and a good number of gadgets that will make our lives a little easier – danger detector like ‘Alien Isolation’ inclusive.

These resources, material and human, will have to be managed in a similar way, although much more simplified, as is logical, to that of the ‘XCOM’ saga. If we lose an Operator during a mission, we will have to go back to rescue him if we want to continue using his services. An addition that, without a doubt, gives an extra depth to the whole.

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’, which will feature cross-play, will be launched next 16 of September, landing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Stadia.

Video with gameplay of ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’

