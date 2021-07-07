Ubisoft ruins one of its own games because of DRM

A rather peculiar situation experienced the players of Might & Magic X: Legacy. The title was removed from Steam by Ubisoft, following complaints from the gamer community about gameplay issues. What happened? In summary, French publisher ruined one of her own games because of DRM.

A bit of context. In April, Ubisoft announced that remove all online services for eight of its PC games. The measure would be effective from June 1 and would affect Far Cry 2 and Assassin’s Creed 2, to name just a few. The list also included Might & Magic X: Legacy, the latest installment in the renowned RPG saga.

The original announcement indicated that the measure affected the multiplayer modes of the corresponding titles, but that individual campaigns would continue as normal. However, when the deadline arrived, users were met with an unpleasant novelty: Might & Magic X: Legacy was unplayable.

According to VGC, the DRM technology included by Ubisoft stopped working properly with the closure of online services. This was because the anti-copy system required an internet connection to authenticate the game as a legitimate copy, but it had no servers to connect to.

Thus, Might & Magic X: Legacy players found it impossible to continue using it. By not successfully proving the authenticity of the game, they were unable to pass the first act or access the content included in the paid DLC.

Ubisoft shoots itself in the foot because of DRM

Despite the inconvenience and the continuous complaints from the gamer community through the web, Ubisoft continued to sell the game through Steam. However, in the last hours the platform withdrew the title at the request of the editor.

In any case, the measure did not calm the waters among users. When entering the game site in the service catalog, you can still see the negative reviews that continue to be published.

Ubisoft has yet to speak publicly regarding the issue and it is unknown if he will work on a solution so that the DRM no longer bothers the public. For many, the Might & Magic X: Legacy experience will become a thing of the past.

