Ubisoft removes ‘GoldenEye 007’ levels in ‘Far Cry 5’

Fan Made GoldenEye 007 Maps Removed from Far Cry 5. The determination was made by Ubisoft after receiving a claim for the alleged copyright infringement. The work in question was carried out by Krollywood, who spent three years and more than 1,400 hours recreating the legendary Nintendo 64 video game.

Recreating the levels of GoldenEye 007 is an even more valuable effort considering that was made through the Far Cry 5 level editor on PlayStation 4. According to Kotaku, the only ones missing were the two bonus levels from the original game, but it was still a really shocking achievement.

Now, who would bother to file a claim for alleged copyright infringement for a game that is close to turning 25 years since its release? The answer would be simple: MGM. As in the movies, the mythical studio, now owned by Amazon, has the rights to the James Bond video game. While Ubisoft did not publicly confirm that the claim came from there, the affected developer himself did.

The levels of ‘GoldenEye 007’ disappeared from ‘Far Cry 5’

The various settings from GoldenEye 007 recreated by Krollywood were accessible from Far Cry 5’s arcade mode. Once there, players had to enter the developer’s username and access the content, presented with the highest level of detail. But sadly, this is no longer possible.

Not the first time MGM has meddled in James Bond video game developments, both official and unofficial. At the time, the GoldenEye 007 developer studio had the intention of creating a new version for Xbox 360, but it was ruled out due to complications in the use of rights.

For its part, something similar happened with GoldenEye 25, a reversion of the original game made by fans through the Unreal Engine 4. The project was in development for years, with a view to releasing it in 2022. However, MGM and Danjaq intimated developers to stop using the GoldenEye name and characters from the Bond franchise.

In the case of Krollywood, the copyright infringement claim is striking because no original N64 game code used. The appearance of the levels has been copied, but as part of a creation from scratch and it has been distributed for free. If you did not have the opportunity to play the GoldenEye 007 levels in Far Cry 5, you can see the spectacular work in detail in the following video:

Now, Krollywood would be working on porting the GoldenEye 007 (or GoldenCry, as it seems to have renamed it) scenarios to Xbox and PlayStation. We will be watching how this story progresses.

If anyone has Far Cry 5 on Xbox or PS and would like to help porting the Golden Cry maps to said platforms, please let me know. You’ll need access to a computer and basic network knowledge, I can walk you through if needed! – Graslu00 (@ Graslu00) June 24, 2021

