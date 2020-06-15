Discovery Tour allows players to travel to places they might not be able to visit in real life.

French developer Ubisoft promoted free history learning from home through video games Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Ancient Egypt that function as virtual museums and they are a tool during the mandatory confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discovery Tour allows players to travel to places they might not be able to visit in real life. I don’t think we can replace the experience of going to a museum, but we can offer an effective alternative as an educational resource, ”explained Assassin’s Creed brand director Etienne Allonier.

Through the initiative “Do your part, play at home ”, in which Ubisoft puts games from its catalog for free During the confinement, he made these two Discovery Tour deliveries available to teachers, students and the general public from May 14 to 21.

“We heard that teachers first learned about the Discovery Tour when they searched for solutions for distance education. We also hear from teachers that they already use Discovery Tour in their classes, where they adapted the lessons to allow students to continue using the resource from homeAllonier added.

Without knowing how many teachers and students in the world use these tools, Allonier invited teachers to write to the following email acdiscoverytour@ubisoft.com to access the game.

Discovery Tour is inspired by the settings of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

In addition to teaching history, Ubisoft vice president of business Deborah Papiernik said that in video games players They learn resilience and confidence by having to try to pass the level on more than one occasion.

