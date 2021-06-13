Ubisoft presents its next releases at E3

E3 2021 has started, the new edition of the largest video game event in the world and as expected, the news that the main companies in the sector have prepared for the remainder of the year and beyond is beginning to flow. Of course, we are still mired in the pandemic, so the entire program has been made through the Internet.

Be that as it may, in MC we are going to pick up the highlights that the event leaves us and as we have to start at the beginning, the main protagonist of the opening has been Ubisoft, whose presence has basically been settled with several of the titles that will hit the market in the near future. No surprises, except for some exceptions, but with many trailers, which always encourage.

Rainbow Six: Extraction, the new installment of the popular action franchise was the first game to appear on screen, although it will not be one of the first to go on sale. To get the glove we will have to wait until next time 16 of September, only for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows. Next, the cinematic trailer and a gameplay.

Interested in learning to play an instrument? Rocksmith + transcends to become a whole music school, or so the French giant claims. Of course, it is a subscription service whose launch will be done in phases: in summer it will arrive on Windows and in autumn on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows.

For lovers of extreme sports practiced without risk from the sofa, Ubisoft has prepared the launch of Riders Republic, of which beta testing periods are opening now, although the purchase will not be available until next September 2 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows.

Throughout the Ubisoft presentation at E32021 there was also space to remember old milestones and among others there was a video to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, of which there will be “surprises” “soon”. We leave it there.

Continuing with the news, we could not miss the announcement and trailer of one of the company’s successes, Just Dance 2022 in its new edition with a release date for the November 4th Address Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

And more great successes: Far Cry 6, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated developments from Ubisoft, which has not stopped showing flashes in recent times and which has taken advantage of its time at E3 2021 to continue at it, with a new video cinematic and with a second in which some things that the season pass will bring are anticipated. Will come out on October 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows.

Changing a bit of third and platform, the exclusive space for Nintendo was occupied by Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and more of the same, but with new features, of course. Entertainment for all audiences that cannot be enjoyed until 2022.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Finally, the surprise of the night … in quotes. The truth is that there has been talk for quite some time about a Ubisoft Avatar game, but that it has been presented is already a step. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released sometime in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series, Windows, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, and it will be a real adventure in the middle of Pandora.

So far the highlight of Ubisoft’s presentation at E3 2021, although the French company did not miss the opportunity to promote its own subscription service, Ubisoft +. And it is that everything that reaches Windows, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and others, will also arrive at Ubisoft +, which is nourished by many other well-known titles. With your video ad we leave you.