A few days ago, alarms went off among Google Stadia players, since a developing version of Gods & Monsters, one of the next Ubisfot titles. So, as expected, Ubisoft has given some details of this leak and it has been the producer Marc-Alexis Cote who has commented to the English-speaking portal Kotaku that the leaked version is a demo that was shown to some members of the press during the past E3 of 2019 and that the game has evolved a lot since then. Pay attention to the following lines to know these statements that briefly advance what awaits us in this title!

Our vision of the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters has evolved in many incredible ways, which is a common thing when exciting new worlds unfold. The leaked version is our 2019 E3 demo, which was shown to certain members of the press last June, and is now a year old. A lot has changed since then when it comes to features, art tone, and character design, and even the name of the game has changed. We are working hard and excited to show players what we have created at the end of the summer.

Therefore, it is more than clear to us that the leaked version of Gods & Monsters is an old one and that, if we wait until the end of summer, it will surely be worth it, since we can see what the creators of this have prepared for us. title based on the mythology of ancient civilizations. And you, is this game one of those that you have in your sights or does it not particularly attract your attention?

