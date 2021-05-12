Ubisoft could bring all its franchises to Free to Play

More and more developers and distributors, and Ubisoft could join this group, who have chosen or plan to choose not to focus their efforts on the big triple-A game releases and instead place a much stronger bet on free games with paid features. And, as we can read in Wccftech, Ubisoft’s CFO, Frédérick Duguet, affirmed the following yesterday, in a presentation of the company’s results:

“In keeping with the evolution of our increasingly diverse high-quality line, we are moving away from our previous model with the release of 3-4 premium triple As per year. It is no longer an adequate indication of our value creation dynamics. For example, our expectations for Just Dance and Riders Republic are consistent with the performance of some triple A’s in the industry. Additionally, we are building high-end free-to-play games that tend towards triple-A ambitions in the long run.

We believe that we have a great opportunity to significantly expand the audience of our largest franchises. We have taken the time to learn from what we did last year with Hyper Scape. We are also learning with the launch of Roller Champions, we have learned a lot with Brawlhalla, which is growing rapidly, and we believe that now is the time to arrive with high quality free-to-play games in all of our major franchises, in all the platforms «.

Two paragraphs that tell us that the future of Ubisoft undergoes a major change in strategy, in which we will soon be able to start seeing Free to Play titles of all its franchises or, at least, of the main ones.

Hi. Regarding the Ubisoft comment, it’s in reference to F2P becoming a larger share of the revenue pie, not an indication that there will be less traditional paid games like AC. The content mix is ​​expanding, not changing. A good comp is the evolution of CoD since Warzone. – Shonboppin (@shonboppin) May 11, 2021

And what does this mean? Is it good or bad? Well, it is a bit difficult to answer, actually, and as to whether it is good or bad, this is a tremendously subjective assessment. However, I will start by getting wet and saying that, for me, it is bad news. And I hope I’m wrong, and I’ll admit it if that’s the case, but I’m afraid that the effort put into developing the Free To Play games will lead to Ubisoft neglecting its triple A’s.

The problem (and the business) of Free To Play games are purchases within them. From season passes to loot boxes, developers and distributors have discovered in recent years that this model can be much, but much more profitable than charging a fixed price for the full gaming experience. And it is in these numbers that Ubisoft seems to have turned its attention.

I am not saying, to avoid being misunderstood, that I am against the Free To Play model, hThere are very complete titles that offer a good gaming experience even if you do not go through the box, like the still close Genshin Impact. However, we have also seen other much less defensible implementations of this model, in which the need to buy is so high that they have given rise to the name P2W Pay To Win, alluding to the fact that it is impossible to advance in them without falling into the microtransactions.

Each company is a world, and Ubisoft may find a way to bring its franchises to the Free To Play model without the gaming experience becoming a constant frustration for non-paying players. However, finding the balance at this point is somewhat complex, and unfortunately the usual thing is to tend towards P2W, thus ruining not only the gaming experience, but also the prestige that franchises can drag, such as those that Ubisoft is considering taking to this model.

I say and repeat that I want to think well, and I hope Ubisoft is able to do well. But, perhaps I am too classic, and I prefer to make a single payment to enjoy the entire gaming experience of a title or, at least, to pay for a subscription that allows me to enjoy the games without limitations other than those of the duration of the subscription. And that is why, in addition, I hope that Ubisoft does not neglect this “traditional” line to focus on Free To Play, because for me it would be, as I said before, bad news.

What do you think of Ubisoft’s plans? Do you think it is a mistake or a success? Do you play Free To Play games?