Ubiquitous Zak Brown

If something characterizes Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren F1, it is his passion for all four wheels, be it F1 single-seaters, Australian super cars or even go-karts.

April 25, 2021 (4:35 PM CET)

Zak Brown with Ugo Ugochukwu

The McLaren CEO was at the Italian karting circuit in South Garda (Italy) this weekend to follow the evolutions of the latest addition to the McLaren team, the 13-year-old American driver Ugo Ugochukwu, son of the model born in Nigeria Oluchi Onweagba and his father is the Italian designer Luca orlandi.

Ugo was last year’s European champion in the OKJúnior category and Mclaren announced his signing in the first quarter of this year.

Ugo Ugochukwu is one of the most talented drivers on the international karting scene, and Zak Brown did not want to miss the opportunity to enlist the “new Hamilton” in the ranks of McLaren. Lewis Hamilton joined McLaren when he was 13 years old and excelled at karting.

Zak Brown could not see his pupil win, who has been in the top positions in every race this weekend, but in the final on Sunday, when he was running in sixth position, he began to experience problems that ended up making him abandon.