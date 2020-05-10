The announcement of virtual platforms such as Netflix and PlayStation that they will increase their prices due to the 16 percent tax imposed by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) created an uncertainty among Uber users who questioned whether this app was also going to raise your costs. Read: Moms connect to communicate and shop

According to Xataka, Uber stated that it will not increase the cost on the receipt of users since the tax imposed on virtual platforms will be absorbed by the drivers themselves for the provision of technological and digital services that the company provides.

The tax will be absorbed by the driving partners and delivery partners. Photo: Reforma Agency

The platform pointed out that this measure was taken since the drivers are the ones in charge of billing to take on the taxes within the app, and that Uber does not absorb any type of tax gain.

“As part of the provisions established in the Tax Reform and as we have done every month since June 2198, Uber will continue to calculate, withhold and pay directly to the SAT the amount of ISR and VAT that corresponds to pay all driving partners and registered partners registered on the platform, “says Uber.

With this, the driving partners of the Uber application and the delivery partners of Uber Eats will be subject to the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the service rate, with a variable value from 0.16% and up to 6.8%, of the rate of each trip made through the Uber app.

JUMP withdraws from Mexico City

The transport service offered by UBER through JUMP with its electric bicycles will cease to operate in Mexico City as a result of the merger of the virtual platform with Lime, the latter will continue operating in the urban area.

It was through a statement that Uber reported that Jump will take another direction, so its operation will also be discontinued in cities such as Sao Paulo, Santos and Santiago.

The application pointed out that in the time that Jump was in Mexico City, he accumulated a total of 1.8 million kilometers traveled in 76 thousand trips, which contributed to sustainability and the return of micro-mobility.

