Uber is in trouble. Even though the brand saw significant growth in demand for its Uber Eats-related services, the reality is that the health crisis hit its business significantly.

In its financial report for the first quarter, Uber reported revenue of $ 3.553 billion between January and March 2020, which exceeded the expectations of specialists.

Although the number is not bad, the reality is that the company also registered a loss of 2,940 million dollars, an item that it had managed to contain in its past reports.

Between cuts and closings

This led the transport platform to make decisions related to cuts and closings. With the intention of minimizing these losses, the firm announced, according to ., cuts in its workforce equivalent to 14 percent, with which nearly 3,700 employees were notified of their departure from the company through a call via Zoom .

Added to this was a new wave of layoffs. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal and ., the cut amounts to 3,000 jobs globally, which also contemplated the closure of offices in different parts of the planet.

The Uber cut came to Mexico. At least this was reported through El Universal, which quoted Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of the company, stressed that the Uber offices located in Monterrey and Guadalajara will close as part of the company’s reorganization plan after the coronavirus.

Sell ​​the technology, the life preserver?

Against this background, in recent weeks, the firm has announced the launch of new functions as well as new services that allow it to recover after the severe blow caused by the health contingency.

At the end of last month, the company launched a new function in its service under the name Uber Hourly, which, as indicated by Mashable, will allow users to book a one-hour trip at a cost of $ 50, during which as many stops as necessary can be made.

The truth is that this does not seem to be enough to get out of the crisis, with which the firm is taking even more drastic measures.

Today Uber announced that it will sell the software it uses on its platform to third parties, in an attempt to recover from the losses caused by the pandemic.

From time to time, according to Bloomberg data, the company will make its technology available to public transport agencies, where the first to benefit will be Marin County, California, where the local public transport department has already purchased the software. for your Marin Connect program.

Uber signed an agreement to provide this program to public transportation for two years in exchange for $ 80,000.

David Reich, head of Uber Transit, stated that this is a new product and that it will sell its technology to other transportation agencies. According to Reich, the redesign of the software is a process that they started a few years ago so that others could use it.

