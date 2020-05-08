Good news for Uber users and bad news for its drivers, the platform stated that it will not transport users the new value added tax for digital services that will be charged from June 1 in Mexico, but the drivers will have to absorb them.

“The driving partners will be subject to the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the service fee, with a variable value from 0.16% and up to 6.8%, of the rate of each trip made through the Uber application”, The company said in an interview with El Financiero.

The service fee is part of the money that Uber receives from each of the trips that are made. In the receipts that drivers obtain, the collection is divided into two parts. One, that of income, with concepts such as base base rate ’,‘ distance ’,‘ time ’. And another, the money received by the application with two concepts: base base fee ’and solicitud application fee’.

Currently the drivers of the platform, as service providers, pay two taxes, the Income Tax (ISR) and another VAT on the income they have.

“As part of the provisions established in the Tax Reform and as we have done every month since June 2019, Uber will continue to calculate, withhold and pay directly to the SAT the amount of ISR and VAT that corresponds to pay all driving partners and delivery partners registered on the platform, without Uber receiving or retaining any financial gain for it, “said the technology.

The changes in the VAT Law were approved last year and published on December 9 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). The Law establishes the conditions for collection in the case of platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, Uber, DiDi, among others.

