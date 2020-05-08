Uber announced that will not increase rates to its users in Mexico because of new digital tax which will take effect from June. After learning that Netflix had adjusted its prices, Hipertextual contacted Uber México to find out its position.

A spokesperson explained to us that the new tax provisions will not mean a increase in travel prices, although this tax will be absorbed by the drivers of the platform

“The new tax provisions, derived from the Tax Reform Initiative presented by the Federal Executive and approved by Congress at the end of last year, which come into effect on June 1, will not mean an increase in prices to users on trips made through the Uber application. On the other hand, as part of the provisions established in the Tax Reform and as we have done every month since June 2019, Uber will continue to calculate, withhold and pay directly to the SAT the amount of ISR and VAT that corresponds to pay all registered driving partners and delivery partners on the platform, without Uber receiving or retaining any financial gain for it. Finally, driving partners will be subject to the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the service fee, with a variable value from 0.16% and up to 6.8%, of the fare of each trip made through the Uber application. ”

Uber, Amazon, Spotify and more companies will be impacted by this measure

Uber is part of the 30 companies that will be impacted for the reforms to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Law and the Income Tax Law (ISR). Netflix announced a change in the prices of its various packages; Sony followed the same line and anticipated the increase in in digital games and services like PlayStation Plus.

Other companies such as Amazon, Spotify, MercadoLibre and Microsoft are expected to announce their measures soon. The reform of the law indicates that companies that provide a digital service must collect VAT expressly and separately.

The decree, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on December 9, 2019, establishes another series of measures that must be followed. Companies must register in the RFC, have a domicile and legal representative in Mexico and provide the SAT with information on the number of services or operations carried out every month, among other obligations established in Article 18-D.

