The American multinational shared transport Uber will lay off 3,000 additional employees to those already announced to date and will close 45 of its offices in different parts of the world, according to an email sent this Monday by the firm’s address to its workers.

Restrictions on mobility and social distancing measures decreed in much of the planet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have sunk the volume of activity of the company led by Dara Khosrowshahi.

In early May, Uber announced that it would fire 3,700 employees, to which these additional 3,000 are now added.

In addition to the layoffs, Khosrowshahi also indicated in his letter that he is working to “restructure” the company, focusing it on the activities that they constitute “the essence” of the company, the transportation of people and the delivery of food to homes, and abandoning other projects.

Although the letter did not specify what they are the other projects that Uber will abandon, newspaper reports pointed out that the development of a line of autonomous vehicles and the creation of a freight delivery network could be two of the affected areas.

With the restructuring and layoffs, Uber estimates that it will save around a billion dollars annually, which generated illusion among investors and caused the company’s shares to skyrocket more than one 6% up to $ 34.48 per share mid-session on Wall Street.

In the first three months of 2020, Uber lost $ 2.946 million, red numbers three times greater than the 1,016 million that it stopped receiving in the same period last year.

In April, at the moment worst of the pandemic in the West, Uber trips plummeted 80% yoy globally.

