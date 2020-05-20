At the beginning of May, Uber announced that it would fire 3,700 employees, to which these 3,000 are now added, for which there are 6,700 layoffs.

Uber will fire 3 thousand additional workers to those already announced to date and will close 45 of its offices in different parts of the world, according to an email sent this Monday by the firm’s address to its workers.

Restrictions on mobility and social distancing measures decreed in much of the planet in response to the pandemic of the COVID-19 have sunk the volume of activity of the US multinational shared transport company that runs Dara Khosrowshahi.

In early May, Uber announced that it would fire 3,700 employees, to which these 3,000 are now added, so 6,700 layoffs.

In addition to the dismissals, Khosrowshahi also indicated in his letter, to which EFE had access, that he is working to “Restructure” the company, focus it on the activities that constitute “the essence” of the company -transportation of people and delivery of food at home- and abandon other projects.

Although the letter did not specify which are the other projects that Uber will abandon, journalistic information pointed out that the development of a line of autonomous vehicles and creating a merchandise delivery network It could be two of the affected areas.

With the restructuring and layoffs, Uber estimates it will save around billion dollars annually, which generated illusion among investors and made the company’s shares soar more than 6 percent to $ 34.48 per share mid-session in Wall street.

The pandemic by the COVID-19 is particularly vicious with the shared transport company, which between January and March tripled its losses and it has been forced to withdraw internal projections that aimed to achieve profitability later this year.

In the first three months of 2020, Uber lost 2 thousand 946 million dollars, red numbers three times greater than the one thousand and 16 million that it stopped receiving in the same period last year.

In April, at the height of the pandemic in the West, Uber trips plummeted a 80 percent year-on-year globally.

With information from EFE