Uber is going to fire 3,700 employees in response to the collapse of the displacements as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19

Uber announced that he will fire 3,700 employees, about 14 percent of its workforce, in response to the collapse of displacement as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs will focus on customer service teams and of hires, as explained by the company in a communication sent to the Securities Market Commission (SEC), the stock market regulator United States.

The popular transport platform announced that its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, will give up their base salary for the remainder of the year within this plan to reduce the company’s operating expenses.

In the last financial year, the executive earned a million dollars in this way, but the bulk of his remuneration came through bonuses and actions.

After knowing the information, the titles of Uber They fell back around 2 percent in the NYSE.

The company plans to release its quarterly accounts on Thursday, which will shed a little more light on the impact the pandemic is having on its business.

At the middle of March, Khosrowshahi said the paths of Uber had been reduced by up to 70 percent in some of the cities in United States more affected then by the COVID-19like Seattle, where the first major outbreak in the country.

Until now, some press reports have pointed out that the trips booked through Uber they have plummeted 80 percent globally.

Last week, rival Lyft already announced that it will lay off 1,000 employees and temporarily withdraw several hundred to deal with the current situation.

Uber, which until now had a workforce of about 27 thousand people, and Lyft were sued on Tuesday by the California State Government for classifying their drivers as contractors and not as employees, contrary to local legislation.

