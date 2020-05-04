For better safety for both the driver and the passenger, Uber is planning to require the use of face masks in the coming weeks to prevent diseases like COVID-19. Read: What is Uber Flash? the new shipping app

According to The Verge and CNN, the taxi company would be implementing a technology to detect when drivers and users wear face masks before accepting trips.

Uber will maintain close communication with its users and drivers. Photo: Reforma Agency.

Security measures are also being implemented that require users to make only essential trips, and if not, encourage passengers to stay home.

“As countries are reactivating, Uber is focusing on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask our users if they can stay home, while we send security measures to our drivers who are receiving essential trips. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, we have a role to play, “Uber director of Security Communications Andrew Hasbun told CNN.

Uber will require drivers to take occasional selfies as part of the Real-Time ID Check, which was introduced since 2016.

With this, the virtual platform will compare the selfies to know that the mask is being used when receiving a trip.

At the moment, the mandatory use of mouthguards for drivers and users is expected to be implemented in the United States, but it is expected that it will soon be applied to other countries with a high focus of Covid-19 infections.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, Uber has also been one of those affected by the low mobility of people, however, it has implemented various measures such as parcel delivery as well as support for local trade in the countries in which it has a presence.

