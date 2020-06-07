This type of technology allows a car to capture the range of possibilities of external actors and modulate behavior accordingly to avoid accidents.

Uber’s research team reported that it is working on the development of artificial intelligence for its autonomous vehicles known as MultiNet, that allows predicting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians to avoid accidents.

This kind of technology it allows a car to capture the range of possibilities of external actors and modulate behavior accordingly to avoid accidents.

MultiNet uses the input data from the Lidar sensor and street maps to learn the trajectories.

The system has two stages: the first detects the actors and predicts their movement, and the second refines the predictions to be multimodal and aware of the uncertainty.

This system estimates the possible movements of obstacles along a route. In one of the examples, MultiNet correctly predicted the behavior of a car when making a right turn at an intersection, as well as a left turn without considering the autonomous vehicle.

The Uber researchers said the system is much more accurate than IntentNet, another prediction model based on data obtained from the sensor. MultiNet would offer improvements between 9% and 13% in the detection system It is integrated into autonomous vehicles and would represent a future benefit to avoid accidents.

The crisis caused by the coronavirus hit Uber hard, now the progress that the development of this technology will have for the transport and distribution of food platform.

